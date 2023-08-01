Revealed: When 'Turkish Messi' Arda Guler could make Real Madrid debut following knee injury

Arda Guler will have to wait until October at the very minimum to make his Real Madrid debut as he looks to recover from a knee injury.

Made move to Bernabeu last month

Picked up meniscus injury during pre-season

Both player and club keen to avoid surgery

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid secured the signature of the highly sought-after Turkish wonderkid last month but will have to wait a little while until he dons the iconic all-white strip. The club have set a timescale of two months for the attacking midfield to recover from his knee injury naturally. Should he not be 100% ready to play by the end of that eight-week period, the youngster will have surgery on the problem, according to Managing Madrid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Guler and the club have agreed on this course of action as they look to avoid potentially invasive surgery on a player who is still so young. Injuries such as these can have a long-term effect on any player, let alone an individual who is still growing. Both parties need to be patient in order to ensure no permanent detrimental effects are suffered.

WHAT NEXT FOR GULER? While it'll be frustrating for him to watch from the sidelines as La Liga gets underway in a couple of weeks time, the youngster will have to be headstrong and patient if he is to fully recover from this injury quickly.