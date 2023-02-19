What did Pep Guardiola say to get yellow card for Man City vs Nottingham Forest & how was Erling Haaland involved?

Pep Guardiola has revealed why he got a yellow card during Manchester City's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Guardiola reveals what he said to fourth official

Haaland's penalty appeal waved away by VAR

Manchester City held by Nottingham Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? Erling Haaland went down inside the penalty area following a challenge from Forest defender Joe Worrall, but his appeal for a penalty was denied after a VAR check.

Guardiola claimed that he approached the fourth official to seek an explanation as to why a penalty was not awarded, while suggesting that the striker would not have gone down easily while being one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Guardiola said, "We don’t make many excuses - even though I could say a lot of things about what has happened this season. When the man is through against the keeper, why does he fall down? Why would Erling fall down when he’s one-against-one with the keeper?

"Maybe it would have been soft, maybe not, but that was why I was complaining to the fourth official. I wanted to know why Haaland would go down when he was through on goal - and afterwards I got a deserved yellow card."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland was extremely wasteful at the City Ground and had two easy chances to find the back of the net. His first effort from close range hit the crossbar and came back to him, but he failed to bury the rebound as he ended up sending the ball sailing high over the crossbar.

The Norwegian, who has netted 26 Premier League goals in 23 appearances, has now scored just once in his last four top-flight outings.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's men turn their attention to Champions League action as they take on RB Leipzig in midweek.