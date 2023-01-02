What is Cody Gakpo’s best position? De Boer advises Liverpool on where to play new £44m signing

Liverpool have invested £44 million ($53m) worth of faith in Cody Gakpo, with Ronald de Boer advising the Reds on how to bring the best out of him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old Netherlands international had become one of the most sought-after talents in European football prior to seeing his stock rise even further at the 2022 World Cup. Jurgen Klopp has won the face for Gakpo’s signature, with rival interest from Manchester United said to have been fended off, and those at Anfield must now decide which position will see the exciting forward deliver on expectation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Netherlands international De Boer has told talkSPORT of Gakpo’s best position: “He’s better when he starts on the left and comes inside. I think Liverpool plays a little bit like that, I remember [Luis] Diaz playing there, who is also by the way an exceptional talent. So when he is fit he will have to fight for that spot. In the meanwhile, he [Gakpo] can grow in that role, I think Liverpool needs a player like that on that side at the moment. I think for me, this is the best choice he could have made at this moment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Boer added on the qualities that Gakpo will bring to Liverpool’s squad – with the likes of Diaz and Diogo Jota currently ruled out through injury: “He has the ability to score easily with his right foot coming in from the left to the right, he has the speed, the dribbling and I think his mind is also very good. When I see him and when he talks on television, he looks to be a very clever boy, he knows what he wants, he still has a lot of potential to grow to be an even better player. His potential for me, he’s one of the biggest talents in Holland.”

WHAT NEXT? Gakpo found the target on 21 occasions for PSV across all competitions last season and was already up to 13 goals and 17 assists in the 2022-23 campaign prior to a big-money move to Merseyside being put in place.