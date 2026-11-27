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It is no longer a matter of hints or wishes. It has become an official and explicit demand. Diego Simeone, the Atletico Madrid coach, has decided to strike hard and is calling on the club's management to act urgently in the winter transfer window to save the team's season before it spirals out of control.

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The Argentine coach's message at Friday's press conference left no room for interpretation: "It is clear that we need to strengthen the squad." Only a few words, but they echoed around the club and set off a wave of speculation about what happens in January.

Speaking on radio station "Cadena SER", Spanish journalist Miguel Martin Talavera laid out the plan Atletico Madrid have drawn up to strengthen their squad. Simeone and sporting director Mateu Alemany agreed it between them.

Simeone spoke to Alemany before going public with his demands, Talavera explained. The pair have an excellent relationship and are in complete agreement on their priorities for the winter window.

Atletico Madrid have identified three key positions to reinforce in January. Left-back comes first: Simeone sees it as a top priority right now.

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Talavera said: "Left-back is a priority, and we are also looking for another defender who can play well at right-back to give Marcos Llorente a rest and support Pubill at centre-back."

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He added: "Then there is a clear need for an attacking winger, a player capable of making the difference in the final third and giving the team pace and different attacking solutions."

New arrivals are only half the story. The plan also paves the way for departures among players who haven't had a proper chance in the first half of the season.

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Arnau Ortiz and Obed Vargas, who have featured only sparingly, are likely to leave in January in search of more minutes elsewhere.

A key player could also go, which might trigger a chain of exits and open up new gaps in the squad. That's why Atletico's hierarchy are treating the matter with great caution.

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Kiko Narvaez, meanwhile, regards "the Julian case" as completely closed, saying: "It is no longer an issue because he will contribute, he will work hard and he has the support of the dressing room."

Simeone's call comes after recent injuries badly weakened the Atletico Madrid squad. Alexander Sorloth is the latest addition to the injury list and could be out until Christmas.

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Injuries to Ademola Lookman and Cuti Romero had already dealt the team a heavy blow, forcing the coaching staff to hunt for quick fixes in the transfer market with fixtures piling up in La Liga and the Champions League.