'What a spectacular player' - Casemiro admits Rashford has 'really surprised' him since his move to Man Utd

Casemiro has admitted that he's been "really surprised" by Marcus Rashford since joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Casemiro praises Rashford

Can be among 'top five players in the world'

Rashford Man Utd's top goalscorer in 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has scored in three successive matches since the season resumed after the 2022 World Cup, helping United progress in the League Cup and move up to fourth in the Premier League. He is the club's top scorer so far this season with 11 goals from 22 appearances, and has bounced back from a poor 2021-22 campaign to prove himself as a key player in Erik ten Hag's side. Five-time Champions League winner Casemiro, who moved to United from Real Madrid last August, has praised Rashford's dedication and even claimed that he can become one of the top five players in the world if he maintains his recent form.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Casemiro said: "I'm gonna be very honest with you. I was really surprised with the player Rashford is. In my opinion, especially knowing the player off the pitch, I can tell you that if he's doing well, he can be one of the top five players in the world.

"He has an incredible way of hitting the ball, he's got strength, he's quick, is very clever playing. He was one of the players that really surprised me. Of course, when you play in a different league you already know the player, but when you're in the same club every day."

The United midfielder added: "What a spectacular player. I'm enjoying so much playing with him. He gives us a lot of energy. I'm delighted to play with him. And I'm sure if he stays like this, with the conditions he has, he can easily be a top-five player because he's exceptional."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford's fortunes appeared to have turned sour before United's latest outing at Wolves as he was dropped due to a disciplinary breach, but he came off the bench to score the winner at Molineux. The 25-year-old admitted after the game that he had overslept, while Ten Hag praised him for his reaction.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils next face Bournemouth on January 3 in another vital Premier League fixture as they continue to chase down Champions League qualification.