West Ham want to be invincible at home, says Felipe Anderson

The Brazilian winger wants the Hammers to show strong form on their own patch this term and believes they have the quality to avoid further defeats

Felipe Anderson has insisted that West Ham are aiming to be invincible at home and are focused on making the London Stadium a fortress this season.

The Hammers lost their first game of the season 5-0 at home against reigning champions , but the Brazilian winger believes his side can kick on after that disappointing scoreline.

West Ham won their next home game 2-0 against , with Anderson putting in an impressive display, a result the wide man is taking heart from.

“I have always said that West Ham have the quality to play against any rival,” he told West Ham’s official website.

“Our idea is to be invincible at home and then try to get results away. So, we can play against anyone and we know it, but we also know that we have to go step by step.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t start the season as we would have liked it, with that defeat at home [against Manchester City], but we knew we were working well, we had an exceptional preparation, so we knew the results would come.

“And now we have showed our good side in [this] victory [against Norwich City].

“We’re playing intelligently and keeping possession of the ball and that makes easier to create chances and to convert them of course.

“Our base of players is still the same, last season there were a lot of new faces, so it was harder to mould them into a unit but this season we already have that base, and the new players have quality, so the process is easier.”

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have also won two of their three away games in all competitions this season, beating at Vicarage Road in the Premier League and Newport County in the , drawing 1-1 with & Hove Albion after their opening-day defeat.

Their next home contest looks to be a challenging one, with visiting the London Stadium. However, the Hammers will have taken confidence from ’s 2-1 victory against the Red Devils at Old Trafford and will believe they can get a result from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.