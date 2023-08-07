Declan Rice's replacement! West Ham agree €40m deal to sign Mexico ace Edson Alvarez from Ajax

Aditya Gokhale
Edson Alvarez Ajax 2023Getty
Edson ÁlvarezWest Ham UnitedPremier LeagueAjaxEredivisieTransfers

West Ham and Ajax have agreed a deal of £32 million for Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez.

  • West Ham to sign Alvarez
  • Will be the first signing this summer
  • Expected to be a similar player to Declan Rice

WHAT HAPPENED? David Moyes' side are the only Premier League club yet to sign a player this summer, but will now seek to complete Alvarez's transfer in the coming days. Alvarez, a defensive midfielder, will sign a five-year contract and is considered to be a like-for-like replacement for Rice. The 25-year-old will now fly to London for a medical examination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have a new transfer committee this summer, led by Tim Steidten, an ex-Bayer Leverkusen executive hired as technical director. They are still interested in Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay of Manchester United, and further acquisitions are expected before the transfer window closes. Despite Southampton's staunch stance on their asking price, a new proposal for James Ward-Prowse is likely.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

20220907_Edson Alvarez_Ajax(C)Getty ImagesDeclan Rice and Moyes West Ham 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? The Hammers will begin their Premier League campaign on August 12 away to Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

