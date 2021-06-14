The man who coached Die Mannschaft to victory at the 1996 European Championships has offered the misfiring forward some advice

Ex-Germany boss Berti Vogts has told Timo Werner how he can silence his critics at Euro 2020, urging the Chelsea striker to be "more selfish" in the final third.

Werner was included in Joachim Low's final 26-man squad for the European Championships despite an underwhelming first season in the Premier League with Chelsea.

The 25-year-old became a Champions League winner with the Blues but saw his finishing ability called into question on a regular basis, and Vogts thinks he must learn to be more single-minded when he gets into dangerous positions.

What has been said?

Asked to offer Werner some advice ahead of Germany's Euros opener against France on Tuesday, Vogts told Sportbuzzer: "Many accuse him of not scoring enough, and he must certainly work on that.

"As a striker, you shouldn't think about using the man next to you first, scoring a goal has to be your first goal, always. Because a striker is measured by goals, it's heroic when you score the decisive goal. So, Timo Werner: be more selfish!"

The 74-year-old, who was part of West Germany's 1984 World Cup-winning squad before guiding his country to European Championship glory as a manager in 1996, insists Werner should start against France.

"I would like to see Timo Werner upfront," Vogts added. "He can get into the important spaces in front of the goal with his speed, right there, in the centre, the French are vulnerable. He can do a lot with his strength one-on-one."

Werner's frustration

Chelsea paid £47.5 million ($67m) to bring Werner to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last summer, and he went onto appear in 52 games across all competitions in his debut campaign at the club.

The forward earned a regular place in the squad with his impressive work rate and movement upfront, with 15 assists, but he only managed to find the net himself on 12 occasions including just six times in the Premier League.

Werner's international record

Werner has picked up 39 caps for Germany since making his international debut in 2017, scoring 16 goals. His latest effort came in Die Mannschaft's 7-1 thrashing of Latvia in their final Euros warm-up game last Monday.

