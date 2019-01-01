Werder Bremen win the Virtual Bundesliga thanks to Megabit

The Xbox One number three seed defeated his team-mate Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous in the grand final to lift the trophy.

Historically, has been one of the most dominant nations in competitive FIFA with a huge amount of pro players hailing from the region. It was time to decide who was the best player in Germany as 24 players competed in the Virtual - and there was one football club who dominated.

Michael "Megabit" Bittner of lifted the trophy, taking home €25,000 and 850 Global Series Points which will put him back to third in the Xbox One FIFA Global Series Rankings. He is the second player to ever win the tournament, following in the footsteps of Tim "TheStrxngeR" Katnawatos who now plays for FC .

Megabit breezed through to the Xbox final after thrashing Richard "DerGaucho10" Hormes 9-2 on aggregate before winning the console final 4-2 against Ausburg's Yannic "Yannic0109" Bederke. From there, Megabit was forced to take on his Werder Bremen team-mate Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous, who had defeated Erhan "DrErhano" Kayman, Francesco "Czudemi" Morgana and Leon "cl23__leon" Krasniqiin his own route to the grand final.

Article continues below

The grand final was an intense affair as Mo Auba found himself 3-2 up on his away console in the first leg but Megabit scored in the 89th and 93rd minute to take the advantage into the PlayStation leg. Megabit was able to hold onto that lead in order to keep the trophy while Mo Auba didn't leave empty-handed as he also received a cheque for €10,000.

Meanwhile, Megabit was delighted and took to Twitter to celebrate: "The madness! I am a German champion in FIFA 19! Never expected that because I got sick before the tournament. That makes me all the happier now that it worked out! Big GG also to my team-mate Mo Auba, this was a worthy finale."

With the eWorld Cup in his sights, Megabit will be determined to continue his momentum and become the FIFA 19 world champion.