Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Bayern Munich maintain the one-point gap over Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga with an away win against Werder Bremen?

This season, Bundesliga has been an absolute rollercoaster upto this point, and it seems like the title race might go down to the final matchday as league leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are separated by just one point.

Bayern haven't been at their best under new coach Thomas Tuchel this season, winning just three out of the eight games (D2 L3).

Tuchel has been on the touchline for five Bundesliga games, during which Bayern have collected 10 points. In the same period, second-placed Dortmund have managed to bag just eight points, which goes to show that the Bavarians simply haven't been as ruthless in Bundesliga as they were in the previous seasons.

The Bavarian giants come into this game after a decent 2-0 win over Hertha BSC last weekend. The fans will be hoping for Tuchel's troops to take care of business against Werder Bremen.

Speaking of Werder Bremen, they have lost the momentum in the past two to three months, collecting just eight points from their last 11 games (25 points dropped) which sees them reeling in 12th place with four league games to go.

Although the hosts are unlikely to be relegated this season, they will rue the significant drop in form when they evaluate everything come the end of the season.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups

Werder Bremen XI (3-5-2): Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Stark, Friedl; Weiser, Bittencourt, Gross, Stage, Jung; Philipp, Ducksch

Bayern XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Gravenberch; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Mane

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Tuchel's men will play their next two Bundesliga games at home: first against Schalke 04 next Saturday, May 13, and then against RB Leipzig a week later on May 20.