"Welcome": Tottenham officially sign Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Egypt international Omar Marmoush from Manchester City. The move, confirmed on Thursday, is a season-long loan carrying an obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Under the headline "Welcome, Omar", the London club unveiled the striker on its official website, confirming he joins the project of Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi as one of the club's marquee summer arrivals.

Marmoush could not hide his delight. "It's a wonderful feeling to be here," he said. "I'm very excited to start my journey with the team and I can't wait to meet the fans."

"Tottenham is one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and the club's project was very attractive to me," he added. "I spoke with the manager and I was very impressed by what he said, and I'm confident that our passion for football will help us achieve success together."

A video announcing the deal went out across the club's social media accounts, capturing the welcome from the Tottenham supporters' association in Egypt.





Sporting director Johan Lange framed the signing as a statement of intent. "Omar is a player who possesses great quality, and he has proven his ability to shine at the highest levels," he said. "We believe he will be an important element in achieving our goals over the coming years, and we look forward to seeing him make a strong contribution to the team."

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De Zerbi went further, singling out the Egyptian's edge in the final third. "Omar is exactly the type of player we want at this club," the manager explained. "He is an ambitious player, hungry for success, and he possesses exceptional attacking quality, alongside pace, intelligence and a threat in front of goal. I believe he is capable of taking our attacking power to a new level."

Spurs traced Marmoush's rise in their official statement, from his emergence at Wadi Degla to his move to Germany with Wolfsburg. A standout loan spell at Stuttgart followed before he made his name at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he racked up 37 goals and 20 assists in 67 matches.

January 2025 took him to Manchester City, and he hit the ground running in the Premier League with a hat-trick against Newcastle United. He also claimed the league's goal of the season award and played his part in City's League Cup and FA Cup triumphs before this switch to north London.

On the international stage, Marmoush has won 55 caps for Egypt and scored 11 goals. He has featured at three editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and made his World Cup debut this summer, and now writes the next chapter at one of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

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