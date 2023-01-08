'We will see who was lucky' - Xavi slammed for Barcelona Copa del Rey draw remarks by Ceuta manager

AD Ceuta manager Jose Juan Romero has hit out at Xavi for saying that Barcelona had been handed a "lucky" draw against his team in the Copa del Rey.

Barca boss lauded "easy" draw

Ceuta manager took offence

Two teams play on January 18

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi pointed out that his team were fortunate to have attained a relatively easy Copa Del Rey matchup for the next round. Ceuta are currently bottom of the Spanish third division and have only won twice this season. But Romero took issue with Xavi's comments, saying that the Barcelona head coach made an "inappropriate remark."

WHAT THEY SAID: "It wasn't a very appropriate comment to make," The Ceuta boss told Cadena Ser. "He could have said it in another way. It hasn't sat well with me, the club or anyone. We won't go into the game to ask for shirts, we will go after them. Then, after the game, we will see who was lucky."

Romero also speculated that Xavi's lack of lower-league experience could have contributed towards his comment.

"Maybe he doesn't know what it takes for teams to reach this stage because he's had a much easier path as a coach," Romero said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona scraped through the Copa Del Rey round of 32, edging a resilient Intercity side, 4-3. The Blaugrana drew Ceuta for the round of 16, and will face one of the handful of teams outside the first division left in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana play Atletico Madrid in La Liga Sunday afternoon before jetting off to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.