D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney is again caught in a terrible position, according to former USMNT player Herculez Gomez.

Gomez takes aim at "legacy clubs"

Suggests teams are a "dumpster fire"

D.C. United at top of Gomez's list

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney took over at D.C. United last year after a tumultuous period at Derby County, where ownership shenanigans led to a points deduction and constant stress. But the Premier League icon may not be in clear waters, said Gomez, as D.C. United isn't in great shape either.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Some legacy clubs need to be assessed," Gomez said on Futbol America. "I'm talking about the D.C. United's [of the league]. Our co-host Sebastian Salazar, a die-hard D.C. United fan, will tell you how much of a dumpster fire that club has been. Not only today, but also in years past. Clubs with a rich history, sleeping giants [must be better]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gomez also called out the San Jose Earthquakes and Colorado Rapids, clubs whose owners have been regularly criticized by unhappy fans.

Despite moving into Audi Field in 2018, D.C. United have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and finished last in the Eastern Conference in 2022. They have three points through two matches this campaign, but their ability to develop talent remains an open question.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN A PHOTO:

Hello darkness my old friend...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR D.C. United? Rooney will lead his club out against Orlando City on Saturday night.