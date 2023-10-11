Wayne Rooney is back in English football! Tom Brady's Birmingham City confirm appointment of former D.C. United manager following brutal John Eustace sacking

Birmingham City have announced Wayne Rooney as their new manager following the decision to sack John Eustace.

Rooney leaves D.C. United

Now appointed Birmingham boss

Replaces John Eustace at St Andrew's

WHAT HAPPENED? Wayne Rooney is back in English football after having agreed a deal to take charge of Championship side Birmingham City. The former England and Manchester United striker has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Andrew's. Rooney moves after leaving D.C. United having failed to secure a play-off spot. Birmingham subsequently made the shock decision to sack Eustace and have now confirmed Rooney is his replacement. Chelsea legend Ashley Cole and Rooney's former United team-mate John O'Shea have also joined Birmingham as part of the new manager's coaching staff.

"Birmingham City Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Wayne Rooney as Manager, agreeing terms on a three-and-a-half-year contract," read a club statement. "He starts with immediate effect having recently left his position as Head Coach of Major League Soccer side D.C. United."

WHAT THEY SAID: Rooney is looking forward to geting to work with his new club and will now start preparing for the Blues' first game after the international break at Middlesbrough.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club," he said. "We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started. We have some exciting young players in the squad, and some who are still to break through into the First Team, alongside a core of experienced senior professionals. I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Birmingham have already offered an explanation for Eustace's shock exit and said the new manager will be given time to "evaluate the playing staff ahead of the January and summer transfer windows". Rooney is reportedly set to earn three times more than Eustace did at the club, with part-owner and NFL legend Tom Brady keen to bring "star appeal" to the Blues.

WHAT'S NEXT? Rooney will now have some time to work with his new players over the international break. Birmingham then return to action with three league games in a week against Middlesbrough, Hull and Southampton.