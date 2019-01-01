Watford vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners will be aiming to avoid another away defeat as they look to keep their hopes of securing Champions League football alive

have the opportunity to climb back into the top four in the Premier League on Monday when they take on at Vicarage Road.

Unai Emery's side suffered a blow in their hunt for a finish in the division last week by losing to , but they responded to that defeat with a convincing victory over in the quarter-final first leg.

The Gunners' away form has been abysmal this season and they have won just twice on the road in their last 10 attempts - against Blackpool in the and Huddersfield in the league - with surprising losses coming against the likes of West Ham, BATE and .

While Arsenal have already beaten Watford this season - a 2-0 win at home last September - the Hornets come into the match on a high after booking their place in the FA Cup final and Javi Gracia will be determined to build on that achievement.

Game Watford vs Arsenal Date Monday, April 15 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET Stream ( US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV, as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Watford squad Goalkeepers Gomes, Foster, Dahlberg Defenders Janmaat, Britos, Prodl, Mariappa, Masina, Cathcart, Femenia, Navarro, Kabasele Midfielders Sema, Chalobah, Doucoure, Hughes, Capoue, Pereyra, Deulofeu Forwards Deeney, Success, Penaranda, Gray

Watford XI: Foster; Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Masina; Femenia, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes; Gray, Deeney

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Iliev Defenders Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Kolasinac Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Suarez, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka Forwards Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah

Arsenal XI: Leno; Mustafi, Koscielny, Macropanos, Monreal; Torreira, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Iwobi; Aubameyang

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are 23/20 favourites to win with bet365. Watford's chances, meanwhile, are put at 23/10 and a draw is available at 29/10.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Of Arsenal's seven Premier League losses this season six have come at home and with four more away games left in their season run-in the Gunners are aware they need to improve.

Defeat against at Goodison Park last weekend was a blow in the chase for a Champions League finish, but they can retake their place in the top four by beating Watford on Monday.

"If we want to play in the Champions League then we need to fix up straight away on our away form," Gunners forward Alex Iwobi said ahead of the game against Watford.

Article continues below

"We know how vital these four away games will be and we're going to put in our all to try and get back into the Champions League again."

Arsenal lost 2-1 against Watford at Vicarage Road last season, a result which Hornets striker Troy Deeney declared was an example of the north London outfit's lack of 'cojones'.

However, despite their poor away form, having already taken three points at their expense this season, Emery's men will be confident they can repeat the feat.