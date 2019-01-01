Watford vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Arsenal
Unai Emery's side suffered a blow in their hunt for a Champions League finish in the division last week by losing to Everton, but they responded to that defeat with a convincing victory over Napoli in the Europa League quarter-final first leg.
The Gunners' away form has been abysmal this season and they have won just twice on the road in their last 10 attempts - against Blackpool in the FA Cup and Huddersfield in the league - with surprising losses coming against the likes of West Ham, BATE and Rennes.
Arsenal
Game
Watford vs Arsenal
Date
Monday, April 15
Time
8pm BST / 3pm ET
|Stream (
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV, as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBCSN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|Sky Go
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Watford squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gomes, Foster, Dahlberg
|Defenders
|Janmaat, Britos, Prodl, Mariappa, Masina, Cathcart, Femenia, Navarro, Kabasele
|Midfielders
|Sema, Chalobah, Doucoure, Hughes, Capoue, Pereyra, Deulofeu
|Forwards
|Deeney, Success, Penaranda, Gray
Watford XI: Foster; Janmaat, Cathcart, Kabasele, Masina; Femenia, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes; Gray, Deeney
|Position
|Arsenal squad
|Goalkeepers
|Cech, Leno, Iliev
|Defenders
|Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Mustafi, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Kolasinac
|Midfielders
|Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Suarez, Guendouzi, Willock, Saka
|Forwards
|Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah
Arsenal XI: Leno; Mustafi, Koscielny, Macropanos, Monreal; Torreira, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Iwobi; Aubameyang
Betting & Match Odds
Arsenal are 23/20 favourites to win with bet365. Watford's chances, meanwhile, are put at 23/10 and a draw is available at 29/10.
Match Preview
Of Arsenal's seven Premier League losses this season six have come at home and with four more away games left in their season run-in the Gunners are aware they need to improve.
Defeat against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend was a blow in the chase for a Champions League finish, but they can retake their place in the top four by beating Watford on Monday.
"If we want to play in the Champions League then we need to fix up straight away on our away form," Gunners forward Alex Iwobi said ahead of the game against Watford.
"We know how vital these four away games will be and we're going to put in our all to try and get back into the Champions League again."
Arsenal lost 2-1 against Watford at Vicarage Road last season, a result which Hornets striker Troy Deeney declared was an example of the north London outfit's lack of 'cojones'.
However, despite their poor away form, having already taken three points at their expense this season, Emery's men will be confident they can repeat the feat.