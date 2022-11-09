WATCH: Zidane in disguise? Dzeko nets sublime volley as Inter fight back against Bologna

Edin Dzeko scored a brilliant volley for Inter on Wednesday as the Nerazzurri came from behind at home to Bologna.

Inter host Bologna in Serie A

Visitors go ahead

Dzeko equalises in style

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter striker was on target in spectacular style on Wednesday in Serie A. Bologna took the lead against the hosts at San Siro but were pegged back four minutes later when Dzeko volleyed home an equaliser from the edge of the penalty area. It was a goal that brought back memories of Zinedine Zidane's epic volley for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal brought Inter back into the game and they went on to add two more before half-time. Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez were both on target to put Inter on course for victory in their final home game before the World Cup break.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? The Nerazzurri play their final Serie A match of 2023 on Sunday at Atalanta in what will be a stern test.