Where to watch Women's World Cup 2023 matches live in UK: TV, online streaming & channels

Anselm Noronha
GFX 2023 Women's World Cup England mixGetty/GOAL
Where you can watch every minute of the Women's World Cup action in the UK, including TV and live streaming options.

Fans in the United Kingdom (UK) will be able to watch each and every one of the 64 Women's World Cup games for free, both online and via freeview television.

BBC and ITV have announced the schedule for the group stages of the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

However, the BBC has reported that they will broadcast England's first knockout game in case Sarina Weigman's side make it past the group stages. Furthermore, BBC will broadcast both the semi-finals, while both BBC and ITV should air the final.

For BBC, live streaming will be available via BBC iPlayer and website, with live audio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, other than catching the live action on TV, games can be watched live online as well, on ITVX.

GOAL helps you through the fixtures and information you need to keep yourself entertained to the 2023 Women's World Cup event.

TV schedule for all 2023 Women's World Cup group games

DateFixtureKick-off time (UK)Channel
Jul 20New Zealand vs Norway8amBBC
Jul 20Australia vs Republic of Ireland11amITV
Jul 21Nigeria vs Canada3:30amBBC
Jul 21Philippines vs Switzerland6amITV
Jul 21Spain vs Costa Rica8:30amBBC
Jul 22USA vs Vietnam2amBBC
Jul 22Zambia vs Japan8amBBC
Jul 22England vs Haiti10:30amITV
Jul 22Denmark vs China1pmBBC
Jul 23Sweden vs South Africa6amBBC
Jul 23Netherlands vs Portugal8:30amBBC
Jul 23France vs Jamaica11amITV
Jul 24Italy vs Argentina7amITV
Jul 24Germany vs Morocco9:30amITV
Jul 24Brazil vs Panama12pmITV
Jul 25Colombia vs South Korea3amBBC
Jul 25New Zealand vs Philippines6:30amITV
Jul 25Switzerland vs Norway9amITV
Jul 26Japan vs Costa Rica6amITV
Jul 26Spain vs Zambia8:30amBBC
Jul 26Canada vs Republic of Ireland1pmITV
Jul 27USA vs Netherlands2amBBC
Jul 27Portugal vs Vietnam8:30amITV
Jul 27Australia vs Nigeria11amBBC
Jul 28Argentina vs South Africa1amITV
Jul 28England vs Denmark9:30amBBC
Jul 28China vs Haiti12pmITV
Jul 29Sweden vs Italy8:30amBBC
Jul 29France vs Brazil11amBBC
Jul 29Panama vs Jamaica1:30pmITV
Jul 30South Korea vs Morocco5:30amBBC
Jul 30Norway vs Philippines8amBBC
Jul 30Switzerland vs New Zealand8amBBC
Jul 30Germany vs Colombia10:30amITV
Jul 31Costa Rica vs Zambia8amITV
Jul 31Japan vs Spain8amITV
Jul 31Ireland vs Nigeria11amBBC
Jul 31Canada vs Australia11amBBC
Aug 1Vietnam vs Netherlands8amITV
Aug 1Portugal vs USA8amITV
Aug 1Haiti vs Denmark12pmITV
Aug 1China vs England12pmITV
Aug 2South Africa vs Italy8amBBC
Aug 2Argentina vs Sweden8amBBC
Aug 2Jamaica vs Brazil11amITV
Aug 2Panama vs France11amITV
Aug 3South Korea vs Germany11amBBC
Aug 3Morocco vs Colombia11amBBC

