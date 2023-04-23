WATCH: Victor Lindelof holds his nerve for Man Utd in penalty shootout to set up historic FA Cup final date with Man City

Victor Lindelof held his nerve for Manchester United in a penalty shootout with Brighton to set up a historic FA Cup date with Manchester City.

Goalless semi-final at Wembley

March misses from the spot

Red Devils to face City in final

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils, who brought their six-year wait for major silverware to a close earlier this season when lifting the Carabao Cup, are one game away from landing another trophy after edging out Brighton at Wembley. After 120 minutes of goalless action, a tense shootout was settled when Solly March skied his effort over the crossbar and Lindelof stepped up to find the top corner from 12 yards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are into a 21st FA Cup final, drawing them level with Arsenal on that front, and will face arch-rivals City for the first time in such a showpiece – with the Red Devils looking to claim English football’s oldest prize for the 13th time in their history.

WHAT NEXT? The 2023 FA Cup final will take place on June 3, with local bragging rights being put on the line as Manchester’s finest prepare to head for north London en masse.