WATCH: Thousands gather in Paris to welcome back beaten World Cup finalists France

Thousands of France supporters turned up in Paris to welcome the World Cup runners-up home from Qatar on Monday.

France beaten in World Cup final

Squad returned home on Monday

Mbappe & Co. given warm reception

WHAT HAPPENED? After their World Cup final defeat on penalties to Argentina on Sunday, the French squad touched down on home soil and received a warm welcome from their compatriots in Paris. Didier Deschamps and his team waved to their supporters from a balcony at the iconic Place de la Concorde in the French capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France entered the competition as defending champions and went all the way to the final for the second time in a row. They twice came from behind against Argentina, having gone two goals down in the first half. Kylian Mbappe then completed his hat-trick to make it 3-3 in extra time and force a penalty shootout, in which Argentina ran out winners.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus will now turn their attention to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, which begins in March.