WATCH: Terrible Valverde shot sails into Rayo Vallecano fan's apartment during Real Madrid match

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde hit a shot so poorly on Monday against Rayo Vallecano that it left the stadium and went into a nearby apartment.

Valverde skied shot

Camera inside apartment caught moment

Real Madrid lost 3-2

WHAT HAPPENED? The fan who took the video was thrilled with the unexpected gift from Valverde. "It was the first football game I saw and I really liked it," he told Relevo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valverde's shot was errant, but his season has still been spectacular. He's already set a career best in goals for a campaign with eight in all competitions while continuing to bring crucial versatility to Carlo Ancelotti's team.

WHAT NEXT FOR VALVERDE? It's a big month for the 24-year-old. He will lead Uruguay into the World Cup as a member of the nation's next generation of stars, hoping to replicate the success Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani enjoyed at their first tournament in 2010.