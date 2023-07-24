WATCH: Stunning goal from Fulham’s Harry Wilson caught on ref cam – are they the future?

Harry Wilson’s stunning strike for Fulham in a friendly date with Brentford was caught on ref cam, so could they be the future of football coverage?

Match officials use body cam

Offer a unique view of the game

Potential for match coverage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cottagers were in Summer Series action against the Bees at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. They claimed a 3-2 victory over Premier League rivals on American soil, with Wales international winger Wilson giving them the lead inside three minutes. His curling effort from the edge of the box was a thing of beauty, with a unique view of that goal captured by the camera being worn by match official Peter Bankes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bobby Decordova-Reid and Carlos Vinicius were also on target for Fulham, with Yoane Wissa and Kristoffer Ajer netting two goals in response for Brentford.

WHAT NEXT? The Premier League is always looking at ways in which it can improve its product – with the cost of broadcasting rights forever on the rise – and it may be that ref cams become a regular feature heading forward as viewers are presented with an altogether different angle from which to watch proceedings.