How to watch UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, full fight card, streaming links & more

Max "Blessed" Holloway and Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira are set to collide in a blockbuster featherweight rematch that headlines UFC 326. Taking place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this bout sees two of the greatest to ever do it run it back years after their first encounter. With title implications on the line and Oliveira fighting in front of a home crowd, the stakes couldn't be higher.
For fight fans around the world, it's a must-watch main event, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Below you'll find all the key details to stream or watch the full card live, plus start times and every confirmed matchup from prelims to main event.
When is UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2?
|Event Detail
|Time / Location
|Date
|Sunday, Oct 26 (UK, Europe, India, Brazil), Saturday, Oct 25 (USA)
|Location
|Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Prelims start time
|8:00 pm ET / 1:00 am BST / 5:30 am IST
|Main event walks
|10:00 pm ET / 3:00 am BST / 7:30 am IST
🇺🇸 How to watch UFC 326 in the US
In the United States, Holloway vs Oliveira 2 and the entire UFC 326 card will be broadcast live on Paramount+. Following the UFC's major media rights deal, numbered events are now accessible via the subscription streaming service.
'Essential Plan' subscribers can access every UFC event, including marquee PPV cards and Fight Nights, for $8.99 per month (or $89.99 annually). The 'Premium Plan' is available for $13.99 per month, offering an ad-free experience and additional access to SHOWTIME and CBS live sports.
🇬🇧 How to watch UFC 326 in the UK
UFC 326 will be exclusively live on TNT Sports 1. UK fans can live stream the action on discovery+ or watch via TNT Sports Box Office on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media. You do not need a monthly TNT Sports subscription to purchase the individual PPV event.
How to watch UFC 326 anywhere with a VPN
If UFC 326 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services.
We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to find the one that's best for you.
Full UFC 326 fight card
Here’s every confirmed fight scheduled for UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2:
Main card
- Featherweight: Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira
- Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Jonathan Martinez
- Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieria
- Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino
- Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs Paul Craig
Preliminary card
- Featherweight: Jack Shore vs Joanderson Brito
- Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Iasmin Lucindo
- Lightweight: Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai
- Featherweight: Jean Silva vs William Gomis
Early preliminary card
- Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs Nicolas Dalby
- Flyweight: Alessandro Costa vs Kevin Borjas
- Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs Vinc Pichel
- Flyweight: Dione Barbosa vs Ernesta Kareckaite
UFC 326: What's at stake
This isn't just a rematch; it's a battle for legacy. Max Holloway looks to prove his dominance once again after his stunning "BMF" title win, while Charles Oliveira aims to reclaim his spot at the top of the mountain in front of his home fans in Rio.
Beyond the main event, the return of "The King of Rio" Jose Aldo adds immense emotional weight to the card, alongside rising Brazilian stars like Michel Pereira and Caio Borralho. It's a stacked lineup that promises fireworks from the early prelims all the way to the final bell.