How to watch KSI’s Misfits Boxing Qatar: Date, time, fight card & more info

The social media and boxing worlds collide in the Middle East this November

Hot on the heels of Jake Paul’s Texan tussle with Tyson, the spotlight falls on another bunch of crossover ring stars. Misfits Boxing (along with DAZN) are hosting their latest show, 'X Series 19 - Qatar: The Supercard', with personalities from the world of social media heading to the Middle East to face off at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha on Thursday, November 28.

Misfits have been staging similar cards since 2022 and this ‘Supercard’ event will be their 19th in total. The boxing promotion, founded by brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing, KSi, and Mams Taylor, which is now a global brand known all over the planet, is looking to expand and grow further.

This will be the first time Misfits have held a card in the Middle East, and with Saudi-born social media sensation AnEsonGib featuring in the headline bout at X Series 19 against Slim Albaher, there is sure to be a huge buzz of anticipation in the local area. The pair also have an intense rivalry, which will spark even more intrigue. Youtubing duo, Jay Swingler and Nich LMAO, also clash once again, having met in a thriller at ‘X Series 005’, which Swingler won by majority decision. While we haven’t seen KSi himself in ring action since losing to Tommy Fury last October, his brother Deji will be lacing up the gloves in Doha.

Below, GOAL guides you through all the information you require ahead of a huge night of crossover boxing. Where the thrilling card is taking place, what time it’s getting underway and how you can watch and stream all the action.

When will KSI’s Misfits Boxing Qatar take place?

'X Series 19 - Qatar: The Supercard' will be held at the Lusail Sports Arena. It's an indoor sports arena located in Lusail, Qatar, which can hold 15,000+ spectators. It was opened in 2014 and is the largest arena in the Middle East with a floor area of 107,650m². The Lusail Sports Arena has staged numerous sporting events including handball (2015 Men's World Championship), volleyball and basketball (due to host matches at the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup) tournaments.

Date Thursday, November 28 Location Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar Start time The DAZN show starts at 5 pm GMT / 12 pm ET Main event ring walks (approx) 10:30 pm GMT / 5:30 pm ET

How to watch KSI’s Misfits Boxing Qatar

‘X Series 19 - Qatar: The Supercard’ can be watched and streamed live in the UK, US & worldwide on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £9.99 a month on a 12-month deal. A flexible pass, worth £19.99 a month, is available too, which you can cancel anytime. You can also pay £99.99 for the year upfront, which is the lowest cost option.

In the US, a 1-month DAZN subscription costs $24.99, while a 1-year version is $224.99.

Watch KSI’s Misfits Boxing Qatar from anywhere with a VPN

If ‘X Series 19 - Qatar: The Supercard’ isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

KSI’s Misfits Boxing Qatar Fight Card