How to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor: Date, time, fight card & streaming links

2025 marks the fourth year of Misfits Boxing action and it gets underway with a thrilling card live from Manchester

To the annoyance of former MMA star Darren Till, Tommy Fury pulled out of their scheduled ring clash last month. However, the Liverpudlian fighter nicknamed ‘The Gorilla’ still gets the opportunity to beat his chest and strap on his boxing gloves. Anthony Taylor has stepped in as a replacement for the headline bout at X Series 20 at the Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, January 18.

Misfits have been staging similar boxing cards since 2022, and this will be their 20th event in total. The boxing promotion, founded by brothers Kalle and Nisse Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing, KSi, and Mams Taylor, which is now a global brand known all over the planet, is looking to expand and grow further.

Darren Till, who famously went on an 18-fight unbeaten MMA run between 2013-2018, was released from the UFC in early 2023. A defeat by Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in December 2022 was the fifth loss in six appearances for the Brit. MMA's loss looks to be boxing's gain, though. Darren Till entered a boxing ring for the first time in a 4-round exhibition encounter with UAE MMA fighter Mohammad Mutie in Dubai last July. Till took the win in controversial circumstances, but he knows this forthcoming high-profile Manchester clash is a huge step up, and the spotlight is fully focused on him this time around.

Till may have been angered with Tommy Fury ducking out of their scheduled encounter, but his rivalry with Anthony Taylor has been simmering nicely since last summer. The war of words and verbal insults have intensified further recently, and the Brit will be eager to get it on with the American brawler they call ‘Pretty Boy’.

Trash-talking Taylor also hails from an MMA background like Till. He kicked off his professional combat sports career in Bellator back in 2016. Despite racking up a mixed martial arts 5-bout win streak at the start of 2020, an enticing and lucrative proposition to join Jake Paul’s camp as a sparring partner proved too tempting to turn down. The Jake Paul connection propelled Taylor into the sphere of influencer boxing, and it was only a matter of time before he got involved in the action himself.

‘Pretty Boy’ made his Misfits Boxing debut at X Series 2 in October 2022, claiming a unanimous decision win over Ashley Rak-Su. Since then, Taylor has revelled in the crossover boxing world, taking his Misfits record to 5-1 when stopping Anderson Silva's son Gabriel at X Series 17 last August. That victory also saw the American claim the MFB light heavyweight crown. He now steps up in weight to take on Darren Till.

GOAL brings you all the information you need for the first Misfits Boxing event of 2025: X Series 20, including who’s fighting on the Manchester card, when the main event, Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor, gets underway, and how you can watch or stream all the action.

When will Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor take place?

Date Saturday, January 18 Location Co-op Live, Manchester, England Time The DAZN show starts at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm GMT / 5 pm ET

The Co-op Live in Manchester is one of the UK's newest and largest world-class arenas. It's situated in the Etihad Campus next to the City of Manchester Stadium. Opened in May last year, it has the largest capacity of any indoor arena in Europe, with 23,500 seats. The arena has plans to host around 120 events per year. In addition to boxing and live music, there are proposals to host many sporting events, including basketball, netball, tennis, esports, and gymnastics. Last October’s card featuring the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis fight was the first-ever boxing event to take place at the Co-op Live.

How to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor

The whole X Series 20 card from Manchester will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £14.99 ($19.99 in the US), which will commit you to an entire year of action. A flexible pass worth £24.99 ($29.99 in the US) is also available and can be cancelled anytime. You can also pay £119.99 ($224.99 in the US) for the year upfront, which is the lowest cost option.

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor Fight Card