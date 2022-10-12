WATCH: Son crashes home vicious volley to extend Tottenham's lead over Frankfurt

Son Heung-min could not have struck this one any sweeter if he tried!

Spurs went behind inside 15 minutes

Son and Kane then put them in front

Korean added a third with thunderbolt

WHAT HAPPENED? The European struggles in north London looked as though they were on course to continue when a calamitous comedy of errors led to an early Frankfurt opener. However, a calm finish from Son and a Harry Kane penalty completed the turnaround. There was still time for a third goal from the hosts, and we'll let the South Korea captain take it away...

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Presuming Tottenham hold on for all three points, it is a huge result for Antonio Conte's side, having only picked up four points in their first three Champions League games. It has moved them into position to qualify for the next round and provides them with the platform to make it into the last 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? The games continue to come thick and fast for Spurs - and the rest of the clubs competing in European competitions. They host Everton in Saturday's late kick-off in the Premier League before a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in a week's time.