WATCH: Shocking Ronaldo miss costs him goal number 700 as Man Utd star fluffs his lines on rare start

- Portuguese has been short on game time
- Hit the post in European clash with Omonia
- Still waiting to reach another career landmark
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar was handed a rare start by Erik ten Hag in continental competition, but fluffed his lines against Cypriot opposition as he drew a blank in a hard-fought 3-2 win. Ronaldo’s biggest chance came in the 78th minute when, after being teed up by Diogo Dalot from six yards, he somehow managed to hit the post with the opposition goalkeeper out of position and the net at his mercy.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo remains stuck on one goal from nine appearances this season, Ten Hag said of his overall impact against Omonia: “He had a couple of chances, also he created a couple of chances. He was in for a good move and run for the first goal with Marcus Rashford, so he had an impact in this game.”
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains stuck on 699 goals at club level for now, but will be hoping to reach another notable landmark when United return to Premier League competition away at Everton on Sunday.