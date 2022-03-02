Watch: Saul scores first career Chelsea goal as Blues equalise against Luton Town
Saul has scored his first-career Chelsea goal as he curled in a shot from the top of thee box against Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday.
It's been an unsteady first season with the Blues for the midfielder, who joined last summer on loan from Atletico Madrid.
Wednesday marked Saul's 17th appearance with Chelsea.
Watch: Saul's first Chelsea goal
