Sadio Mane was in no mood to entertain the press after a season of intense criticism for his performances at Bayern Munich.

Mane criticised for Bayern performances

Hit back at reporter when asked questions

Could join Al-Nassr this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegal star has been in the headlines regularly over the last few months, but rarely for any positive football reasons. Mane has struggled for form and fitness at Bayern since his move from Liverpool last summer, leading to major question marks over his long-term future. He was questioned by a reporter on Sunday but refused to stop to talk, instead firing back: "You kill me every day, you want me to talk to you guys? Come on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 29-year-old endured a horror debut season at Bayern, scoring just seven goals and assisting five in 25 Bundesliga appearances, and was suspended after a now infamous dressing room clash with his own team-mate Leroy Sane after a Champions League game. The German champions are prepared to sell Mane this summer, according to reports, and Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have already opened talks over a transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? The winger will hope to have his future resolved soon but could feature as Bayern take on Manchester City in a pre-season friendly clash on July 26.