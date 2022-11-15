WATCH: Friend or foe? Ronaldo given frosty greeting by Fernandes on Portugal duty amid Piers Morgan interview fallout

Cristiano Ronaldo received a frosty reception from Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes when linking up with Portugal for World Cup duty.

Legendary forward has been critical of Man Utd

Is now away on international duty

Club colleague did not look delighted to see him

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner may be a colleague of the classy playmaker for club and country, but he has been burning bridges after carrying out an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he has criticised many of those at Old Trafford. Fernandes was civil enough when running into a familiar face at the Portuguese training camp, but offered little more than a quick handshake and forced smile to an outspoken legend of the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo returned to Manchester for a second spell with United in 2021, but has seen it suggested on a regular basis that the Red Devils are a more effective unit when he is on the bench and Fernandes is charged with the task of providing on-field inspiration.

WHAT NEXT? Portugal are due to get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway against Ghana on November 24, before then going on to face Uruguay and South Korea in their other Group H fixtures.