WATCH: Rasmus Hojlund, what a goal! Man Utd star scores ingenious backheel in Denmark training ahead of Euro qualifiers

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund scored an ingenious backheel goal in Denmark training that left his teammates stunned in awe.

Hojlund in fine form for Man Utd

Continued his scoring touch with Denmark

Netted an unbelievable backheel goal in training

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish striker has been proving his mettle with the Red Devils since he was gradually eased back into action by Erik ten Hag following a back injury in the summer. He has scored three goals in two Champions League appearances for United including a brace against Galatasaray.

Hojlund seems to have carried his club form to the Denmark national team camp as well. During a training session, he received the ball with his back towards the goal. He was closely marked by Brentford's Christian Norgaard which made it difficult for him to turn. However, the striker produced a brilliant backheel chip which left both his marker and the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund has scored six goals in the European Championship qualifying campaign including a hat-trick against Finland earlier this year.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? The 20-year-old will be in action against Kazakhstan on Saturday before taking on San Merino on October 17 in two Euro qualifiers.