WATCH: Qatar finally score their first ever World Cup goal after Muntari's bullet header

Mohammed Muntari wrote his name into the history books when he scored against Senegal in the World Cup.

Muntari scored Qatar's first World Cup goal

Was not enough to escape defeat

Qatar facing World Cup exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Muntari scored a fine header in the 71st minute to pull one back for his team and hence became the first player for Qatar to score in a World Cup. He escaped Kalidou Koulibaly and got his head to a cross from the right.

QATAR SCORES ITS FIRST EVER GOAL AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/oLogqR1IJd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Muntari's effort was too little too late as Qatar succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? Qatar are staring at an early exit from the tournament unless Ecuador beat the Netherlands. If they do so, the Maroons will take on the Dutch on Tuesday needing to get the better of Louis van Gaal's men to secure a knockout berth.