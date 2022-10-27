WATCH: PSV fans throw seats at Arsenal supporters as UEFA orders them to pay Gunners for damage caused

PSV Eindhoven have been fined €40,000 (£34,700) by UEFA for the crowd disturbances that followed their 1-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Europa League.

PSV damaged Emirates Stadium after their 1-0 defeat

There were also disturbances outside the ground

Dutch side ordered to pay damages

WHAT HAPPENED? The punishment comes after the travelling PSV fans clashed with Arsenal fans soon after they had seen their side beaten 1-0 at Emirates Stadium on October 20. They ripped up seats in the away end and threw them into the home section. One flare was also hurled towards the Arsenal fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as being hit by the €40,000 fine, PSV have also been banned from selling tickets to their fans for their next European away game. They have also been ordered to contact Arsenal within 30 days to settle for the damages which were caused by their supporters at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSV? The Dutch side host Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday night. A draw for the Gunners will be enough to guarantee top spot in Group A with one game remaining.