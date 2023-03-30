WATCH: ‘Oh f*ck’ – PSG superstar Neymar loses €1 million playing online poker

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar apparently lost €1 million playing online poker on Thursday, with the Brazilian left fake crying on a live stream.

Brazilian is a big fan of card games

Has landed cash prizes in the past

Now reflecting on a financial hit

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old forward is currently stuck on the sidelines after suffering another unfortunate injury, with no game time seen for club or country since February 19. Neymar is looking to keep himself busy off the field and has never tried to hide his passion for poker. His latest card trick proved to be a forgettable one, though, as he lost a seven-figure sum – leading to him being left saying “oh f*ck” as the Titanic theme music was ironically played over him in the background.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar did pretend to cry after taking a big financial hit, but there was also a smile on his face as fellow players mocked him by pointing out that he'd gone “from a million to zero in 60 minutes”. Neymar joked that he was going to “put this on YouTube”, with a man working on a lucrative contract at PSG able to shrug off his moment of misfortune.

WHAT NEXT? It is also reported that Neymar – on what proved to be a testing night for him – saw his Twitter account hacked on Thursday evening, while it remains to be seen when he will return to action for a PSG side that has suffered another early exit from the Champions League in his absence.