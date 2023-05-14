WATCH: ’Two more!’ - Pep Guardiola sends clear message to Man City fans after closing in on Premier League title with crucial victory over Everton

Pep Guardiola joyfully reminded Manchester City fans that they are two victories away from winning the Premier League after they beat Everton.

City won 3-0 against Everton

Now four points clear of Arsenal

Guardiola reminded fans they are close

WHAT HAPPENED? City secured a vital 3-0 win against at Goodison Park on Sunday to move four points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. Two wins from the last three matches in the English top-flight will be enough to retain their crown and Guardiola told the supporters how close they are, holding up his fingers and saying "Two more" as he celebrated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City went ahead against the Toffees after 37 minutes through Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland struck shortly afterwards to take his Premier League tally to 36 goals. Gundogan then sent a free kick sailing past Jordan Pickford in the second half to strengthen City's lead at the top of the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Guardiola's men turn their attention to Champions League action as they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday. Four days later, they will meet Chelsea in another Premier League clash.