WATCH: Paulista sent off for horrific kick on Vinicius Junior moments after Real Madrid star scored

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista was shown a straight red card for a wild kick at Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior.

Gabriel kicks out at Vini Jr

Shown straight red card

Brazilian had earlier scored

WHAT HAPPENED? Valencia were reduced to 10 men against Real Madrid at Mestalla on Thursday when Gabriel Paulista saw red for a horrific kick at Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian had earlier made it 2-0 to Real Madrid after Marco Asensio had opened the scoring.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius was unhurt after the kick but reacted furiously, jumping up and shoving Gabriel in the chest. The Brazilian's goal had earlier made it 2-0 to Real Madrid. The strike was Vinicius's 50th goal for the club on his 200th appearance.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid return to action on Sunday in La Liga against Real Mallorca.