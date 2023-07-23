WATCH: Pace & power! Jadon Sancho reminds Man Utd what he is capable of with stunning breakaway goal vs Arsenal in United States

Jadon Sancho offered a timely reminder to Manchester United of what he is capable of with a stunning breakaway goal against Arsenal.

England winger searching for a spark

Caught the eye in Gunners friendly

Fernandes also on target

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils lined up against familiar Premier League foes during their pre-season tour of the United States. Erik ten Hag’s side faced the Gunners at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as they continue with their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign. United put down an early marker against the side that finished as runners-up behind champions Manchester City last season, with Sancho wrapping up a 2-0 win as he pounced on a costly error from Gabriel Magalhaes and displayed impressive pace and power to run away from the Brazilian defender before firing beyond Aaron Ramsdale at his near post and into the top corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bruno Fernandes, in his first outing since officially being named United’s new permanent captain, put the Red Devils in front just before the half-hour mark with a dipping drive from the edge of the box that Ramsdale was unable to deal with despite getting hands to.

WHAT NEXT? United will be back in pre-season action against Wrexham on Tuesday, with further friendly outings against Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lens and Athletic Club to come before they open their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on August 14.