WATCH: Napoli fans return stolen Fiat Panda steering wheel to Luciano Spalletti following manager's exit announcement

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti was given an usual parting gift by the club's ultras, as he saw his Fiat Panda steering wheel returned after two years.

Spalletti gifted steering wheel

Was stolen by ultras in protest back in 2021

Italian to take year-long sabbatical

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian coach helped the Partenopei to only the third Scudetto in the club's history, finishing top of Serie A by a mammoth 16 points. Spalletti announced that he would be taking a year-long sabbatical after Napoli's triumphant league run, and was gifted an usual item by the club's hardline fanbase - a steering wheel from his own Fiat Panda.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli's ultras reportedly stole Spalletti's steering wheel back in October 2021, before unveiling a banner in May 2022 after their title collapse to Milan and Inter, which read: "We'll give it back to you, all you have to do is leave". With Spalletti finally on his way out - albeit after ending their 33-year wait for a league title - the club's hardline fanbase returned the wheel in a humorous gesture, alongside CDs of Neapolitan singer Pino Daniele which were also stolen from his car in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? While Spalletti takes a year out from the game, the Serie A champions are on the lookout for a new manager. Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is thought to be among the frontrunners.