WATCH: Micah Richards cries with laughter as Rafael Leao is left baffled by Jamie Carragher's scouse accent after Milan's Champions League progression

Micah Richards cried his eyes out laughing as Milan's Rafael Leao was left baffled by Jamie Carragher's scouse accent in a post-match interview.

Milan progressed to UCL last four

Leao played a crucial part

Forward struggled to understand Carragher's accent

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward made things look easy against Napoli defenders as he set up Olivier Giroud to score in Milan's Champions League quarter-final tie to propel AC Milan to the last four, but struggled off the pitch to understand Carragher's scouse accent. Leao joined the CBS Sports Champions League show for a chat after the match and Richards greeted him in Italian, which he picked up during his loan spell with Fiorentina in the 2014/15 season. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, meanwhile, conversed in a bit of French and English.

But it was Carragher's scouse accent that put Leao into trouble as he struggled to understand what the former Liverpool defender was asking.

Carragher said: “Rafael, obviously the big rival of yours, Inter Milan, are in the other semi-final. Would you like that, with your biggest rival in the semi-final?”

Leao replied: “I didn’t understand. Can you repeat please?”

Carragher tried once more to get his message across: “They have the same problem in the studio! Inter Milan are playing tomorrow… Inter-nazion-ale. Would you like to play them in the semi-final?”

By now, host Kate Abdo, Henry and Richards were having a hearty laugh at Carragher's pronunciation and accent. Finally, Abdo gave Leao the cue which he immediately picked up, but Richards couldn't contain himself after the interview finished and broke down in tears.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The seven-time European champions progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Serie A leaders Napoli. After achieving a slender 1-0 victory in Milan, Stefano Poli's men took the lead late into the first half of the second leg through Giroud. However, the architect of the goal was Leao who ran from inside his own half to the Napoli penalty area, before squaring off a neat pass across goal for Giroud to simply tap home. The Rossoneri will next face the winners of Inter and Benfica in the last four.

WHAT NEXT? After a memorable Champions League performance, Leao will now shift his focus to Serie A, where Milan are set to face Lecce on Sunday.