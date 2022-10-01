WATCH: Messi scores wonderful free-kick to give PSG the lead vs Nice

Lionel Messi scored a delightful free-kick to give Paris Saint-Germain the lead in their Ligue 1 clash against Nice.

Messi score delightful free-kick

Argentine won free-kick in first place

Now has five goals in Ligue 1 this season

WHAT HAPPENED? After beating a Nice player Messi won a free-kick on the edge of the box. The Argentine wizard then stepped up and fired past Kasper Schmeichel to give PSG the lead in their first Ligue 1 fixture since the international break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has now scored five goals for PSG in the league this season, one less than his total from last season. He has also laid off seven goals in domestic competition for his team-mates so far this time out.