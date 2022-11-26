News Matches
WATCH: Mbappe turns in delicious Griezmann cross to defeat Denmark and put France in World Cup last 16

Peter McVitie
11:40 PM IST 26/11/22
Kylian Mbappe struck a late winner for France as they beat Denmark 2-1 to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup on Saturday.
  • Mbappe scored after Griezmann cross
  • Paris Saint-Germain star also got opening goal
  • France now through to last 16

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacker ran to the back post to meet a superb cross from Antoine Griezmann and knock it past Kasper Schmeichel 86 minutes into the Group D match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe also scored the game's opening goal - feeding the ball through to Theo Hernandez and then getting into the perfect place to meet the return pass and fire into the net - only to see Andreas Christensen head in an equaliser seven minutes later. After securing the three points, France now have six from two matches and are through to the knockout rounds.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus will take on Tunisia on November 30 for their final game of the group stage.

