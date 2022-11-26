News Matches
W. McKennie

WATCH: Massive USMNT miss as unmarked Weston McKennie fires shot over the bar against England

Alex Roberts
1:15 AM IST 26/11/22
Weston McKennie USMNT England World Cup 2022
Midfielder Weston McKennie missed a wide-open chance to put United States ahead in the first half against England on Friday.
  • McKennie unmarked
  • Could have given USMNT early lead
  • USMNT caused England problems in first half

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie missed a fantastic chance to put his side 1-0 up against England in their pivotal World Cup fixture. McKennie latched onto a cross from Timothy Weah, firing over from close range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT approached the first half eager to burst forward on the counter-attack, almost leading to a goal from McKennie.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (India) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (India) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (India)