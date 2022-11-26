W. McKennie
WATCH: Massive USMNT miss as unmarked Weston McKennie fires shot over the bar against England
Alex Roberts
1:15 AM IST 26/11/22
- McKennie unmarked
- Could have given USMNT early lead
- USMNT caused England problems in first half
WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie missed a fantastic chance to put his side 1-0 up against England in their pivotal World Cup fixture. McKennie latched onto a cross from Timothy Weah, firing over from close range.
Bit of a let off for England! 😬— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 25, 2022
Weston McKennie with the best chance of the game so far#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/zx4Th0N3qb
Oh my 😳— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022
What a CHANCE for Weston McKennie pic.twitter.com/uRMhyV5MVw
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT approached the first half eager to burst forward on the counter-attack, almost leading to a goal from McKennie.
