WATCH: Surely Mary Earps could have done better? Lionesses goalkeeper fails to keep out Belgium free kick as minnows take surprise Nations League lead

England goalkeeper Mary Earps was undone by a curling free-kick by Belgium's Laura de Neve in the Women's Nations League.

Belgium take the lead against England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses conceded a free kick outside the box and Earps was unable to stop De Neve's subsequent effort creeping into the corner in the ninth minute of the game. The Man Utd stopper seemed to get to the ball, but failed to stretch her arms out, possibly as she thought it was heading wide.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If England were to lose this match, they would drop to third in Group A1 of the competition, but they quickly hit back through Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby to make it 2-1. The winner of the group, where all teams play six matches, advances to the Nations League Finals; second stays put, third goes into a relegation play-off and fourth drops down to League B.

WHAT NEXT? After this match, England host the Netherlands on December 1 and then travel to Scotland on December 5.