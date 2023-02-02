WATCH: Man Utd legend Roy Keane asks Ten Hag for 'complimentary tickets' to League Cup final

Manchester United legend Roy Keane put in a cheeky request to Erik ten Hag for "complimentary tickets" to the League Cup final.

United beat Forest to progress to final

Will face Newcastle United at Wembley

Keane asked for two tickets from Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? Riding high on Anthony Martial and Fred's second-half goals against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final, the Red Devils secured a 5-0 aggregate win to set up a date with Newcastle United in the final on February 26 at Wembley. Former United captain Keane was on punditry duty for Sky Sports pitchside and had a special request for Ten Hag when the manager took part in a post-match interview. Keane said: "Do you have any spare tickets for the final? Just two, two complimentary tickets?"

The Dutch tactician immediately obliged as he replied with a smile: "I can. I think so Roy. No problem."