How to watch today's Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Super League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

With the legendary Kolkata atmosphere behind them, can the home side claim their first big scalp of the season, or will the Gaurs’ clinical attack spoil the party at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan?

As the ISL 2025-26 season hits its stride in this unique truncated format, tonight’s clash at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan presents a fascinating study in contrast. Mohammedan SC, currently navigating a difficult period due to a transfer ban and a squad composed entirely of Indian players, is desperate to bounce back after a narrow 1-0 opening loss to Jamshedpur FC. In the opposite dugout, FC Goa enters the match with the confidence of recent silverware, having already secured a spot in the AFC Champions League Two playoffs by winning the Super Cup last December. While the Gaurs were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by debutants Inter Kashi in their league opener, they remain heavy favorites against a Black Panthers side that is fighting to prove it can compete at the top flight without foreign reinforcements.

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa kick-off time

Today's game between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa will kick-off at 20 Feb 2026, 7:30 pm.

Team news & squads

The major talking point for tonight’s encounter remains the vastly different squad compositions. Mohammedan SC enter this fixture under a FIFA-imposed transfer ban, a situation that has forced head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo to rely exclusively on a domestic roster. The "Black Panthers" have released all their foreign players, making them the first side in ISL history to compete with an all-Indian squad. Captain Gaurav Bora will lead a defensive line tasked with absorbing immense pressure, while the creative burden falls on the likes of Abhishek Halder and Maharabam Maxion.

FC Goa, by contrast, boasts a deep and settled squad that recently lifted the AIFF Super Cup in December. Head coach Manolo Marquez has a full-strength side at his disposal, anchored by veteran Indian international Sandesh Jhingan and Spanish center-back Pol Moreno. All eyes will be on Dejan Drazic, who rescued a point for the Gaurs in their opener, and the dynamic Boris Singh, who remains a constant threat on the flanks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MHS Last 2 matches FCG 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win FC Goa 2 - 0 Mohammedan SC

Mohammedan SC 1 - 1 FC Goa 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Historically, FC Goa has held the upper hand in this fixture, particularly in high-stakes encounters. The most significant meeting between the two sides came in the 2021 Durand Cup Final, where the Gaurs secured a narrow 1-0 victory to lift the trophy.

In their more recent ISL 2024-25 outings, the spoils were relatively shared but trended in Goa's favor. Their first-ever ISL meeting ended in a gritty 1-1 draw in Kolkata, while the return fixture in March 2025 saw FC Goa cruise to a 2-0 win at the Fatorda Stadium. Mohammedan’s lone bright spot in recent history came during the 2022 Durand Cup group stages, where they managed a convincing 3-1 win over a younger Goa side.

