How to watch and live stream LALIGA football in India

The current LALIGA campaign is in full swing, offering football purists another season of high-stakes drama, technical brilliance, and fierce rivalries. With the Spanish top flight boasting some of the planet's most iconic clubs and star players, the battle for the title is set to captivate audiences from Matchday 1 through to the season finale.

For supporters in India, knowing exactly where to tune in is essential to keeping up with the action. GOAL has compiled a complete guide on how to watch LALIGA live this season, breaking down the official streaming partners, subscription options, and everything else you need to ensure you never miss a goal.

Upcoming LALIGA Broadcast Schedule

Where to watch LALIGA in India

Getty Images

The current LALIGA season is available to watch in India exclusively through digital streaming. Following the mid-season rights shift in 2025, FanCode remains the sole destination for Spanish top-flight football.

Platform: FanCode app (mobile / tablet / smart TV) and websiyte

FanCode app (mobile / tablet / smart TV) and websiyte Access: Matches are available via a paid subscription. You choose a Match Pass (for single games), a League Pass (for the entire season), or the Unlimited Live subscription (monthly / yearly) which unlocks all content on the platform.

Matches are available via a paid subscription. You choose a (for single games), a (for the entire season), or the subscription (monthly / yearly) which unlocks all content on the platform. Aggregators: FanCode content is also accessible via OTTplay Premium if you have a relevant subscription bundle.

Is LALIGA on TV in India?

There is currently no traditional TV telecast for LALIGA in India.

Unlike previous years where channels like Sports18 or MTV might have sub-licensed select fixtures, the action is now 100% digital.

If you want to watch the next big match on a big screen, you can download the FanCode app directly on your Smart TV (Android TV, Fire TV Stick, JioSTB, Samsung TV etc) or cast from your mobile device.

Can I watch LALIGA for free in India?

Currently, there is no legal way to watch LALIGA matches live for free in India.

Because the rights are held exclusively by FanCode which operates on a subscription-only model for live content, and also because there is no traditional broadcast, the usual workarounds do not apply.

No JioTV/JioCinema : Since matches are not being telecast on channels like Sports18 or Sports18 HD, they are not available on the JioTV app.

: Since matches are not being telecast on channels like Sports18 or Sports18 HD, they are on the JioTV app. Free Previews: FanCode sometimes offers a brief free preview (typically the first few minutes of a match) to registered users, but a pass is required to continue watching.

The Affordable Alternative: If you don't want to commit to a monthly or yearly subscription, FanCode offers a Match Pass. This allows you to pay a small one-time fee to watch a specific game (e.g. Real Madrid vs Barcelona) without purchasing the full season package.

How to watch and live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona in India?

Getty Images

Just like the rest of the LALIGA season, the only place to watch El Clasico live in India is FanCode.

Live Stream: You can stream the match on the FanCode app or website.

You can stream the match on the FanCode app or website. Match Pass: If you don't have a season subscription, you can purchase a specific "Match Pass" for this game closer to the date.

If you don't have a season subscription, you can purchase a specific "Match Pass" for this game closer to the date. TV Telecast: There will be no live TV broadcast on linear channels (eg. Sports 18 or Star Sports). Smart TV users should download the FanCode TV app to watch on the big screen.

How to watch LALIGA from anywhere

Getty Images / GOAL

If you are traveling abroad during the season, you might find your access to FanCode is geo-blocked. This can be frustrating if you are trying to catch El Clasico or a crucial title race decider while on holiday or a business trip.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) solves this by allowing you to alter your virtual location. By connecting to a secure server in India, you can continue to use your existing FanCode subscription as if you were back home.

Conversely, if you are a fan of international broadcasters like ESPN (USA) or Premier Sports (UK) but are currently in a region where they are unavailable, a VPN can help you access your accounts securely.

Download and install a VPN: If you need help choosing the right provider for speed and security, check out our guide to the best VPN services for sports streaming. Select your server: Open the VPN app and connect to a server in India (to watch FanCode) or your home country. Start streaming: Open the app or website of your chosen broadcaster and tune in to watch the match.

The use of a VPN is perfectly legal in India and most countries around the world. However, you should always check the terms and conditions of your specific streaming service provider to ensure you are not violating their user agreement.