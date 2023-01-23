WATCH: Kane bends home beauty to equal Jimmy Greaves' all-time Tottenham goal record

Harry Kane equalled Tottenham's all-time scoring record set by Jimmy Greaves with a sublime, curled strike to put Spurs ahead against Fulham.

Kane fires Spurs in front

Equals Greaves' goal record

His 266th goal for club

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane wrote his name into the Tottenham history books in supreme style, firing his side ahead of Fulham in the Premier League with a curled effort from the edge of the box which drew him level with Greaves' 266 Spurs goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The monumental goal comes off the back of reports that the 29-year-old is ready to open talks with Spurs over a new contract, with discussions planned over a renewal. Kane is believed to be committed to trying to win trophies with Tottenham, and could potentially do so as the club's record scorer by a considerable margin should he agree to new terms.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE AND TOTTENHAM? His strike came at the perfect time, with Spurs struggling to find a way to draw ahead at Craven Cottage on Monday evening. Victory is crucial in keeping alive their hunt to finish in the Premier League's top four.