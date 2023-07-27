WATCH: Jude Bellingham’s outrageous chip goal over Andre Onana as Real Madrid midfielder starts repaying €103m transfer fee vs Man Utd

Chris Burton
Jude Bellingham is a class act, with the England international scoring an outrageous goal against Manchester United that he chipped over Andre Onana.

  • Blancos spent big on England international
  • Saw him catch the eye against Red Devils
  • La Liga giants secured 2-0 win in Texas

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 20-year-old has joined the Blancos this summer in a €103 million (£88m/$114m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund. He has already started to repay that considerable investment of faith and funds, with a well-taken goal recorded in a friendly date with Premier League giants United. There were just six minutes on the clock at NRG Stadium in Houston when Bellingham collected a clipped ball over the top, cut across Lisandro Martinez with a delightful first touch, and lofted an effort over the onrushing Onana and into the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real had to wait until the 89th minute before adding to Bellingham’s early opener, with Joselu delivering another eye-catching strike as his bicycle kick at the back post beat United debutant Onana.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid have two more friendly outings to take in – against Clasico rivals Barcelona and Serie A heavyweights Juventus – before opening their 2023-24 La Liga campaign away at Athletic Club on August 12.

