Travelling Napoli fans invaded the Udinese pitch following their third-ever Serie A win and ripped up chunks of the turf to keep as a souvenir.

Napoli drew 1-1 with Udinese

Won Serie A after 33 years

Fans engaged in wild celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? Victor Osimhen's second-half equaliser helped Napoli clinch their first league title in 33 years and their first outside the Diego Maradona era, which led to wild celebrations on the Udinese pitch. The Dacia Arena in Udine witnessed a sea of blue shirts and after the full-time whistle, they broke the barriers and made their way onto the pitch to hug their heroes. Some fans were spotted digging up chunks of the pitch, keeping them in plastic bags as souvenirs of their title win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, things turned ugly when a few went overboard and tried taking pieces of the players' clothing. Leo Skiri Ostigard's shirt was pulled off while Piotr Zielinski’s shorts were tugged, and he was later spotted in his pants.

WHAT NEXT? Even though Napoli have won the league, they will have to get back in action against Fiorentina on Sunday at Naples to respect the schedule.