WATCH: Josef Martinez scores stunning 90th-minute bicycle kick for Inter Miami as Lionel Messi's new team snatch vital point in MLS clash with Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi's new MLS team-mate Josef Martinez hogged the limelight after he scored a stunning 90th-minute bicycle-kick for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami were trailing 2-1

Martinez to the rescue

Scored a bicycle kick to snatch a point

WHAT HAPPENED? As the temperature heats up in Miami ahead of Messi's arrival in mid-July, his new team is showing signs of recovery as they pegged back the Columbus Crew to a 2-2 draw in a MLS clash on Tuesday courtesy of an acrobatic overhead kick by Martinez in the dying embers of the game. The Venezuelan lit up the DRV PNK Stadium with a perfectly placed bicycle kick after he was set up by Leo Campana, who found the net earlier in the second half for Miami.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez turned out to be the super sub as he was introduced in the 74th minute by interim coach Javi Morales, who is set to be replaced by new manager Gerardo Martino, and the 30-year-old forward produced the goods in the nick of time to spare Miami's blushes at their home ground. It was Inter Miami's second draw in a row, but they are now winless in nine games and still rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, nine points short of playoff qualification with 14 games remaining.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will be back in action on Saturday against DC United in their next MLS fixture. Messi is set to make his debut for the Florida-based club in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul on July 21.