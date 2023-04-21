WATCH: Jose Mourinho the showman! Roma boss hypes up the crowd after dramatic Europa League quarter-final win

Jose Mourinho was spotted hyping up the Roma fans in the dying embers of their dramatic Europa League victory against Feyenoord.

Roma beat Feyenoord 4-1

Progressed to Europa League semi-finals

Set to face Leverkusen next

WHAT HAPPENED? In a thrilling European night at the Stadio Olimpico, Roma fought back from the jaws of defeat to secure a Europa League semi-final berth after knocking out Feyenoord 4-2 on aggregate.

Paulo Dybala's 89th-minute strike forced extra time after Leonardo Spinazzola's opener was cancelled out by Igor Paixao just 10 minutes from the end of regulation time.

However, following Dybala's goal, there was no looking back for the Giallorossi as Stephen El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini scored in each half of extra time to send the Roma fans into a frenzy.

With just 30 seconds to go, Mourinho further urged the fans to crank up the volume and the passionate Romans did not disappoint.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho's Roma lifted the first edition of the Europa Conference League in the previous campaign beating the same Dutch opponents, and the Portuguese even mocked a Dutch journalist after their first leg defeat referring to that loss.

However, a tough challenge awaits them in the next round as Mourinho will go up against Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the last four. It will be a master vs apprentice battle as Mourinho had managed Alonso previously during his stint with Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT? After finding success in Europa League, Roma will turn their attention to Serie A where they are set to face Atalanta on Monday evening.